National security adviser met new US envoy Steel: official

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has met with new U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel for the first time since she took office, a government official said Friday.

The two met recently since Steel assumed her post as ambassador late last month, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Wi, a veteran diplomat, reportedly has prior experience meeting Steel, who previously served as a House representative.

During the meeting, the two likely discussed Korea-U.S. relations, possibly including pending alliance issues related to Korean investment commitments in the United States and matters involving U.S.-listed e-commerce platform Coupang.



