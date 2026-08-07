The Korean government rejected concerns raised by U.S. Republican lawmakers over the country’s revised Information and Communication Network Act, Friday, pushing back against accusations that the law threatens online speech and discriminates against American companies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the legislation was introduced to address problems arising from changes in the digital environment and strengthen protections for users.

“The legislation does not contain any provisions that discriminate against U.S. companies,” the ministry said.

The government will work with relevant ministries to “actively explain the purpose and effects of the legislation” to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, it added.

The response came after four Republican members of the committee — Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio and Reps. Scot Fitzgerald of Wisconsin, Darrel Issa of California and Michael Baumgartner of Washington — sent a letter Thursday to Kim Jong-cheol, head of the Korea Media and Communications Commission (KMCC), raising concerns about the revised law and requesting a briefing on how it will be enforced.

“This amendment serves as a major threat to online speech and expression and would allow the KMCC to punish American companies and their users for exercising their constitutionally protected rights,” the lawmakers wrote.

They argued that the law does not clearly define “false information,” leaving room for the government to target “politically disfavored opinions.” They also said the legislation is aimed at American companies, including YouTube, and compared it with the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

“South Korea seems to be following in the EU’s footsteps, adopting legislation modeled directly on the DSA,” they wrote.

The revised law, passed by the National Assembly in December 2025, took effect July 7. It strengthens the responsibility of online platforms for illegal and fabricated information. Those found to have intentionally spread false information can be held liable for up to five times the damages caused, while repeated distribution of illegal or fabricated content can result in fines of up to 1 billion won ($705,600).

The lawmakers behind the latest letter have also criticized the Korean government over its handling of Coupang in April. Last month, the House Judiciary Committee released a report accusing Korean authorities of discriminating against the U.S.-based e-commerce company and other American businesses.