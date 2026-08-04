Lee to dispatch special envoys to inauguration of new Colombian president this week

President Lee Jae Myung will dispatch special envoys to attend the inauguration of the new Colombian president this week and deliver his commitment to strengthening cooperation with the new Colombian government, Lee's office said Tuesday.

Rep. Yoon Joon-byeong of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and Rep. Lee Hai-min of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party will attend President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella's inauguration on Friday as special envoys of Lee, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

Yoon is a vice chairman of the Korea-Colombia lawmakers' friendship association.

On the occasion of the inauguration, the envoys plan to brief the new Colombian government on Seoul's foreign and other policies and deliver a personal letter from Lee reaffirming his commitment to strengthening the countries' cooperative partnership with the new Colombian government, according to Kang.

The envoys will also attend a reception hosted by the new Colombian president and other events to underscore Seoul's commitment to expanding cooperation with Colombia across a range of sectors, including energy, infrastructure, education and the economy, Kang said.