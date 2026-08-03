A tale of two songs

It was rather fitting that BTS chose “Arirang,” a Korean folk song, for their much-awaited comeback this year, announcing a return to their roots and using star power to bring the world’s attention to a poignant episode in Korea’s rich history. Listening to the “han”-filled melody typifying the essence of the Korean mind, I could not but reflect on how iconic songs have defined nations like Korea and India, making hearts beat and leap during darkness and despondency.

I am talking about India’s national song, “Vande Mataram (Mother, I bow thee).”

More than a century after it stirred India's freedom fighters, the song — like “Arirang” in Korea — continues to be reimagined and enthrall generations in India, asking a question that is as relevant today as then: What does it mean to belong to a nation?

Composed by the noted Bengali writer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the song became, literally, a voice — lyrical but determined — of India's nationalism and struggle against colonial rule, an expression of gratitude to the nation, called "mother" to transform an abstract political concept into an intimate human relationship.

Resistance to subjugation and determination to reclaim past glories are common to ancient civilization-states like India and Korea. When politically denied and industrially left behind, our peoples found in culture a vocal form of expression. Sacrifice, tragedy, grief, indignation, longing, endurance, an unbreakable bond with home, a pledge to rise — expressed uniquely in “Vande Mataram” and “Arirang” — kept hopes and memories alive. They provided a rallying cry for millions during India's independence movement and Korea’s colonial rule.

There is a reason why these old songs resonate in our modern, independent nations. It is because their strength comes from ordinary people who find comfort, courage and identity in them. They remind us that a nation's soul is carried not by politics but by the stories, melodies and memories passed down.

Younger generations of Indians and Koreans are global citizens - studying abroad, working across continents and engaging with cultures far beyond. Yet globalization has not erased the desire for roots. If anything, it has made cultural identity more valuable. In a world where everything seems connected, knowing where one belongs becomes even more meaningful.

This is where “Vande Mataram” speaks to the present. It asks our youth not to forget the home and history that shaped them. Love for one's country need not be expressed in exclusion or hostility. It can be reflected in preserving languages, protecting nature, safeguarding historical memory and contributing to society with integrity. Patriotism, in this sense, becomes an act of stewardship rather than superiority.

As India and Korea take our rightful place in history once again, we must recognize that our civilizations survived because we refused to let our cultural identities disappear. Economic cooperation may build prosperity, but respect for history and heritage builds understanding and trust.

The enduring message of “Vande Mataram” is therefore not just about one nation’s past. It is a reminder for all societies in a rapidly changing world that progress without memory is fragile. Nations endure not only because of economic success or military strength, but because their people continue to cherish the traditions and culture that gave them a sense of home and belonging.

This year, the 150th anniversary of “Vande Mataram” is being commemorated across the world. In Seoul, a cultural evening will be held on Friday to celebrate its rich literary, historical and cultural legacy — a legacy that our Korean friends will easily relate to.

Gourangalal Das is the ambassador of India to Korea.