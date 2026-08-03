FM Cho highlights new US ambassador's role in resolving bilateral issues

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Monday he expects new U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Michelle Steel to play a key role in helping resolve pending issues between Korea and the United States, citing her "direct" access to Washington.

"(I) expect to have various consultations on pending South Korea-U.S. issues," Cho said during an interview with Yonhap News TV. "Since the ambassador is said to have a direct line to Washington, (I) expect we can utilize that to resolve difficult issues in South Korea-U.S. relations."

Steel arrived in Korea on Thursday to assume her post, which had been vacant since January last year.

Cho is expected to meet with Steel in person Tuesday when she submits a copy of her credentials to the foreign ministry.

Steel's arrival comes as Seoul and Washington face a series of pending security and economic issues, including Korean investment pledges in the U.S. and tensions over Seoul's regulatory action against U.S.-listed Coupang Inc. following a massive data breach.

Separately, Cho said he understands that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Korea "soon," adding that he hopes to discuss Wang's trip to North Korea in April.

Regarding a recent data breach at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy that is believed to have exposed the personal information of all South Korean diplomats, Cho said the ministry plans to take strong measures, including building a firewall to prevent further hacks.