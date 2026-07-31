Rwandan Embassy celebrates Cultural Heritage Day for first time in Seoul

The Embassy of Rwanda in Korea celebrated its first Cultural Heritage Day in Seoul, highlighting Rwanda's rich cultural traditions and the growing friendship between the two nations at the Ambassador Seoul hotel on July 29.

The event featured the renowned Kagoma Cultural Group performing the iconic Intore dance, recently inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, along with Korean performers in a showcase of cultural exchange, traditional music, dance and storytelling.

Government officials, diplomats, business leaders, academics and members of the international community gathered to celebrate the country's vibrant heritage, highlighting the growing cultural exchange and friendship between Rwanda and Korea.

Bakuramutsa Nkubito Manzi, the Rwandan ambassador to Korea, said in his welcoming remarks that culture is one of the most powerful ways of bringing people together. “Long before we become partners in business, tourism or development, we first come to know one another through our traditions, our stories and our people,” he said.

He highlighted that Rwanda, one of Africa’s premier destinations for tourism and events, is widely known as the "Land of a Thousand Hills." The country offers breathtaking scenery, rich biodiversity, remarkable wildlife, vibrant cultures and warm hospitality.

“It is a country where ancient traditions and modern ambition go hand in hand," he said. "While we take pride in preserving our cultural heritage, we are equally committed to building a future driven by innovation, investment and partnership. Tonight is about people-to-people diplomacy. Governments build partnerships, but it is the friendships between people that give those partnerships lasting meaning.”

The ambassador expressed his appreciation to Twahirwa Kabare Mizzy, leader of the Kagoma Cultural Group, and to all the members of the troupe for bringing Rwanda's traditions to Korea with such passion and dedication. The group brings together musicians, dancers, and theater artists dedicated to preserving and sharing the country's cultural heritage.

For Mizzy, who led a troupe of 13 musicians and dancers on their second visit to Korea, the world is a village.

"This is our second time in Korea, but it's the first time we've performed together with Korean artists. That's what makes this visit so special. It is an opportunity to build connections across cultures," he told The Korea Times.

Based in Belgium and Rwanda, Mizzy is a multidisciplinary artist who creates performances renowned for their captivating choreography, energetic drumming and expressive songs that celebrate history, community and everyday life.

"My company is in Kigali, but I also live in Belgium," he explained. "I'm a music producer, and I work in music, theatre and audiovisual production, including documentaries, films and television. I focus on these performances because they have long served as a way of preserving cultural identity while passing traditions from one generation to the next.”

When asked about his impressions of Korea, he said that the first word that comes to his mind is "wise." "After spending a week in Seoul, people are wise, very welcoming, highly cultivated and curious. I can feel that people are open to new experiences," he said.

His ensemble is scheduled to perform two additional concerts. The first is at Seoul Namsan Gugakdang on Friday. Another is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on Saturday. Next time, he hopes future tours will reach beyond the capital.

Vanessa Umulisa, a Rwandan living in Korea, said the event was all about sharing the heart of her homeland with people who may know little about the East African nation.

"It means a lot as a Rwandan to represent our culture. We want Korean people to enjoy our culture and learn more about our country. It's cultural promotion. We are representing Rwanda through our culture," she said.

She mentioned that the Rwandan community living in Korea is active, and its members regularly gather for national celebrations and cultural events that strengthen their shared identity while introducing their traditions to Korean society.

Bereket Alemayehu is an Ethiopian photo artist, social activist and writer based in Seoul. He’s also the co-founder of Hanokers, a refugee-led social initiative, and a freelance contributor for Pressenza Press Agency.