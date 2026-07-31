Lee arrives in Buenos Aires for summit with Argentine President Milei

BUENOS AIRES — President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Buenos Aires on Thursday for a summit with Argentine President Javier Milei that is widely expected to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Lee's trip to Argentina marks the first official visit to the country by a South Korean president in 22 years.

Argentina is the final stop of Lee's three-nation South America tour, aimed at enhancing trade and business cooperation.

The summit will be held Friday, when Lee will also meet with members of the Korean community.

The South Korean president will leave Saturday for Germany, en route to Seoul.