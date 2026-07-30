New US envoy vows to advance Trump's vision for 'ironclad' Korea alliance

INCHEON — Michelle Steel, the newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Korea, described herself as someone "born in Seoul" who now stands before the Korean public "to represent the United States," pledging to advance the alliance in line with President Donald Trump's vision, in her first remarks after arriving in the country Thursday.

"I look forward to working with the Republic of Korea to ensure that our ironclad alliance remains in linchpin of peace and security in the region," she said, speaking to reporters shortly after landing at Incheon International Airport. “Together we will carry President Trump's vision for this alliance forward stronger, safer and more prosperous than ever before."

She did not take further questions from reporters, saying she just "landed."

Steel will begin preparations to formally assume the post, which has been vacant for a year and a half since her predecessor, Philip Goldberg, departed around the time U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January 2025.

She will become the second Korean American to serve as U.S. ambassador to Korea, following Sung Kim, who held the post from 2011 to 2014.

Her appointment has drawn a mixed reaction in Korea. Some welcomed the nomination, viewing Steel and her husband as close to Trump and well positioned to bridge Seoul and Washington.

Others, particularly on the more liberal and progressive side — including some lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea — have criticized the appointment.

Civic groups have staged street protests over her past characterization of dialogue with Pyongyang as "capitulating," a stance that runs counter to the Lee Jae Myung administration's push for inter-Korean engagement, with some critics labeling her an "extreme right-wing politician."

Airport police and the U.S. Embassy had stepped up security ahead of her arrival amid concerns of potential protests. A group of activists staged a surprise demonstration near the ambassador's vehicle pickup point at the airport, holding banners accusing her of undermining peace efforts, inciting far-right sentiment, interfering in domestic affairs and shielding Coupang from accountability.