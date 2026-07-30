INCHEON — Michelle Steel, the newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Korea, pledged to strengthen the alliance in line with U.S. President Donald Trump's vision in her first remarks after arriving in the country Thursday.

"I look forward to working with the Republic of Korea to ensure that our ironclad alliance remains a linchpin of peace and security in the region," she told reporters shortly after landing at Incheon International Airport.

Speaking in fluent Korean, Steel described herself as someone shaped by both countries. "I offer my respectful greetings to the Korean people. I was born in Seoul, but I stand here today representing the United States. Standing here again, a thousand mixed emotions cross my mind," she said.

Switching to English, she framed the alliance in historical terms.

"The United States and the Republic of Korea have stood together for more than 140 years. Our alliance was forged in war and secured by blood of those who stood shoulder to shoulder to defend freedom. It has been proven again and again through unwavering trust. Today it stands as one of the world's strongest alliances," she said.

Pointing to the meeting last October between Trump and President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of APEC in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, Steel said the two leaders opened a new chapter in the alliance.

"Together we will carry President Trump's vision for this alliance forward stronger, safer and more prosperous than ever before," she said.

She closed the speech in Korean, saying she was "deeply grateful to stand on this soil once again," and did not take questions from reporters, adding she had just landed.

Steel flew to Korea with her husband, Shawn Steel, a Republican political figure also known for his close ties to Trump.



Steel will begin preparations to formally assume the post, which has been vacant for a year and a half since her predecessor, Philip Goldberg, departed around the time Trump began his second term in January 2025.

She will become the second Korean American ambassador to Korea, following Sung Kim, who held the post from 2011 to 2014.

Her appointment has drawn mixed reactions in Korea. Some welcomed the nomination, viewing Steel and her husband as close to Trump and well positioned to bridge Seoul and Washington.

Others, particularly on the more liberal and progressive side — including some lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea — have criticized the appointment.

Civic groups have been staging street protests over her past characterization of engagement with Pyongyang as "capitulating," a stance that runs counter to the Lee Jae Myung administration's push for inter-Korean engagement, with some critics labeling her an "extreme right-wing politician."

Airport police and the U.S. Embassy stepped up security ahead of her arrival amid concerns of potential protests. A group of activists staged a surprise demonstration near the ambassador's vehicle pickup point at the airport, holding banners accusing her of undermining peace efforts, inciting far-right sentiment, interfering in domestic affairs and shielding Coupang from accountability.

Officials from the Incheon International Airport Corp. said about 20 pro-Steel supporters also gathered outside the airport.