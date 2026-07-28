SAO PAULO — President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday that Korea will work with Brazil to pursue joint prosperity by combining its technology and innovation with the South American country's abundant resources.

The president made the remarks during a meeting with members of the Korean community in Brazil at a hotel in Sao Paulo while on a state visit to the country as part of his three-nation South America tour that will also take him to Chile and Argentina.

"Now, our two nations will go beyond merely buying and selling resources and goods to jointly explore a future of shared prosperity by combining Brazil's abundant resources and vast markets with South Korea's technology and innovation," Lee said.

The remarks came a day after Lee held a summit with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during which the two leaders confirmed their mutual interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation, especially in critical and strategic minerals, including rare earths, as well as related technology transfers.

The Korean president emphasized the increasingly important role of the Korean community in Brazil as the two countries deepen bilateral cooperation.

"You, who understand the languages, cultures, markets and people of our two countries better than anyone, are a strong bridge between the two countries, serving as private diplomats," Lee said.

Recalling his meeting with Lula the previous day, Lee said the Brazilian president asked him to convey his greetings to members of the Korean community.

Lee also quoted Lula as saying, "There are only two of us in the world serving as presidents who have experience as laborers."

The Korean president said Lula also urged him to work jointly to address the hardships faced by people around the world, saying the two leaders had experienced such difficulties firsthand.

Both Lee and Lula are known to have worked as manual workers in their youth, a shared experience that has formed the basis for their personal bond.