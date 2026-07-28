The United States and Saudi Arabia's landmark nuclear cooperation agreement, signed July 22, has opened a conditional pathway toward uranium enrichment on Saudi soil — stopping short of granting Riyadh independent enrichment authority.

The deal has nonetheless drawn close attention in Seoul, where Korea's foreign ministry says the precedent presents both "opportunities and challenges" as it pursues its own enrichment rights in separate talks with Washington over nuclear submarines and fuel.

Known as the 123 agreement, the deal between Washington and Riyadh is described by the U.S. Energy Department as providing "great access for American companies in the Saudi nuclear energy program, benefiting American industry, workers and supply chains," while helping to meet Saudi energy needs. The full details are not been made public and remain subject to a 90-day congressional review period.

According to U.S. media reports, the 30-year agreement could allow Saudi Arabia to host uranium enrichment facilities built and operated by American companies, contingent on a two-year joint feasibility study. If the study concludes enrichment is not warranted, Riyadh would be barred from independent enrichment or partnering with another country for 10 years.

Because the deal does not require Saudi Arabia to adopt the IAEA's Additional Protocol — even as it allows U.S. companies to oversee enrichment activities — it has also raised proliferation concerns among some observers.

The agreement quickly stirred speculation among Korean experts and industry officials that it could pave the way for Seoul to pursue independent uranium enrichment on Korean soil, potentially chipping away at Washington's so-called "Gold Standard" rule, which strictly prohibits nuclear proliferation among partner countries.

Korean government officials, however, took a cautious approach to the deal, seeing that the reported U.S.-Saudi Arabia agreement does not grant Riyadh the authority to enrich uranium independently. Still, Seoul is seeking to win the chance to enrich uranium on its own through talks with Washington.

"Based on the reported agreement, uranium can be enriched on Saudi soil, but this should not be viewed as granting independent enrichment rights," a senior foreign ministry official said Tuesday.

The official added that since Korea and Saudi Arabia differ significantly in their nuclear technology capabilities and operating environments, the Saudi precedent presents Seoul with a mix of opportunity and challenge rather than a clear template to follow.

As the Trump administration weighs commercial and strategic interests alongside nonproliferation principles, Seoul may find both opportunities and challenges in its own negotiations with Washington.

Some Korean experts were skeptical that Korea could replicate the Saudi case, arguing that Seoul lacks the leverage to hedge against Washington as a close U.S. ally.

“The issue is that Saudi Arabia has several leverage points against the U.S. For example, Saudi Arabia's stance was that if the U.S. doesn't help, they will work with China and Russia, and Riyadh actually has the diplomatic autonomy to follow through on that,” said Jun Bong-geun, president of Korea Nuclear Policy Society and former diplomat.

“Unlike Saudi Arabia, Korea is seen as a captive ally. Seoul lacks the geopolitical leeway to tell Washington that it will turn to Beijing or build independent nuclear capabilities if denied enrichment rights, which is also a stance no domestic government agency or private enterprise would realistically advocate," he added.

“From Seoul’s strategic perspective, too many vital national interests are on the line — from semiconductors and shipbuilding to Pyongyang — making it impossible to compromise those interests for the sake of enrichment capabilities.”

Nam Sung-wook, chair professor at Sookmyung Women's University, suggested Seoul should nonetheless use the Saudi case as leverage to press for an exception to the Gold Standard rule.

“It depends on Washington's political judgment, but Korea can continue to claim a partial exception to the Gold Standard as a means to strengthen deterrence as Pyongyang's growing existential nuclear threat poses a severe danger to the South Korea-U.S. and U.S.-Japan alliances,” Nam said, adding that Seoul continues to stress that its pursuit of enrichment is not intended for weapons proliferation.