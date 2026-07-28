Lee arrives in Sao Paulo for business roundtable, meeting with Korean community

President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Sao Paulo on Monday for a business roundtable aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between South Korea and Brazil, as well as to meet the local Korean community.

Sao Paulo is the second stop on Lee's Brazil trip, following Brasilia, where he held a summit with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva earlier Monday.

Lee is currently on a three-nation tour of South America, which will take him to Chile and Argentina later this week.

In Sao Paulo, Lee is scheduled to attend a business roundtable on Tuesday involving both South Korean and Brazilian companies seeking to explore opportunities for greater cooperation.

Later in the day, he will also meet with members of the local Korean community there.