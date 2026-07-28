Korea, Brazil's first ladies bond over Korean wave

The first ladies of Korea and Brazil highlighted growing interest in the Korean wave, during President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to Brazil as part of his three-nation tour of South America this week.

Their conversation extended to a child learning Korean even in the remote Amazon region, illustrating the expanding popularity of the language as Korean dramas and other cultural exports gain traction across the country.

According to Cheong Wa Dae, first lady Kim Hea Kyung and Brazilian first lady Rosangela Lula da Silva, also known as Janja, visited an art exhibition at the Cultural Center of the Federal Court of Accounts in Brasilia, Monday.

The conversation turned to the success of the Korean wave, with Janja noting that the “popularity of Korean culture, including dramas, has led to a growing number of Brazilians studying Korean.”

“The University of Sao Paulo even has a department of Korean language and literature,” she said, referring to Brazil's largest public university in Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian first lady went on to say that she recently had the opportunity to speak with a child from the Amazon region who was studying Korean. Janja said she practiced her Korean with the child, using an expression she had learned during her visit to Korea in February, when Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva paid a state visit to the country.

In response, Kim said, “Hearing that even a child in the Amazon is learning Korean makes me realize how much closer the world has become.”

The two first ladies toured the exhibition, titled “Festival of Light: Popular Festivals and Brazilian Art,” and discussed cultural similarities between the two countries.

After hearing an explanation about Brazil's traditional harvest festival, Kim introduced Chuseok, Korea's harvest holiday.

She explained that it is when families and neighbors share food and give thanks for the year's abundance, highlighted by “ganggangsullae,” a traditional Korean circle dance in which participants sing and dance together.

“In that sense, it resembles Brazil's festival culture, as both emphasize unity through gathering in a circle,” the Korean first lady said.

While viewing an artwork inspired by paper lanterns shaped like hot air balloons, Kim also introduced Korea's tradition of releasing sky lanterns.

The two first ladies agreed that both countries share a similar sentiment in sending wishes into the sky.

“Although Korea and Brazil have different histories and traditions, I felt that the two countries share a common spirit of giving thanks for nature's bounty and celebrating with neighbors," Kim said. “I hope this cultural connection will serve as a valuable opportunity to bring our two countries even closer.”

Janja responded, saying, “I hope cultural exchanges like today's will continue, helping our two countries better understand one another.”