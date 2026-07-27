The foreign ministry said Monday it is closely monitoring military cooperation between North Korea and Russia following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claim that Moscow is preparing to receive another 30,000 North Korean troops for its war against Ukraine.

In a recent post on X, Zelenskyy said Russia is preparing to bring in an additional 30,000 North Korean troops, with preparations under way since June in Russia's Voronezh region to receive them.

The Ukrainian president also claimed Pyongyang was preparing to transfer additional ballistic missile launchers to Russia. He did not offer any intelligence or specific details supporting his claims.

"The government is closely monitoring developments related to military cooperation between North Korea and Russia," the foreign ministry said in a brief statement, while declining to comment on intelligence matters.

"The government maintains the position that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions must be stopped immediately," it added.

According to government sources, there have been no confirmed signs so far of an additional deployment of North Korean troops.

North Korea is believed to have already deployed about 20,000 troops and military engineers to support Russia's war efforts, with around 14,000 estimated to be currently serving on the front lines.

Last week, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui visited Moscow, where she met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, fueling speculation about further military ties between the two sides.



