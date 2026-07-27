Romania is looking to deepen its strategic partnership with Korea beyond its expanding defense and energy cooperation, with artificial intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure, logistics and education emerging as the next pillars of bilateral ties, Romanian State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Clara Volintiru said.

In an interview with The Korea Times during her visit to Seoul, Volintiru said defense and energy have become the cornerstone of bilateral industrial cooperation as growing geopolitical tensions, energy security concerns and rising defense spending drive trusted allies to strengthen collaboration.

"At the global level, we see an increased demand for energy security and an increased need for defense spending and increased capabilities," she said. "It only makes sense to bring together allies — trusted allies — to advance these capabilities."

She described Korea as "a very trustworthy partner" for Romanian industries, particularly as Romania modernizes key sectors while strengthening national and regional security.

Shared security priorities

Romania has promoted the Odesa Triangle, a trilateral cooperation framework with Moldova and Ukraine focused on maritime, energy and cybersecurity. Within that framework, Volintiru said advanced technologies from trusted partners such as Korea will play an increasingly important role.

"The fast-paced development in the global economy requires us to have the latest technologies to remain competitive," she said.

She added that the evolving security landscape in both Europe and the Indo-Pacific is bringing Romania and Korea closer together while opening new opportunities for cooperation in emerging technologies, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure.

Fresh from visiting Korea's War Memorial during her busy schedule in Seoul, Friday, Volintiru said she was struck by the similarities between the security challenges facing the Korean Peninsula and those confronting Eastern Europe.

"There is much similarity with regards to what happened and what is happening here in this region and what is happening in our region as well," she said.

Romania recently established the European Union Maritime Security Hub in Constanta and is developing what is expected to become NATO's largest military base near Mihail Kogalniceanu. Against that backdrop, she believes the Black Sea and the Korean Peninsula share valuable security lessons.

"Much can be advanced in terms of cross-regional cooperation — not just in technology and innovation, but also in defense capabilities and lessons learned."

Gateway to European market

While defense and energy remain the most visible areas of cooperation, Volintiru stressed that the bilateral agenda extends well beyond those sectors.

"The strategic partnership has a very wide range of areas of cooperation — cybersecurity, technical assistance, culture, media and sports. There is a very wide spectrum of potential avenues of cooperation," she said.

Romania has also emerged as an increasingly attractive destination for Korean investment as companies diversify their European supply chains. Volintiru said Romania's membership in the European Union gives Korean companies direct access to the bloc's single market.

"Romanian companies are part of the single market," she said. "Joint ventures and exchanges between Romanian and Korean companies are not just bilateral exchanges between Romania and Korea — they are also part of the bigger single market of the European Union."

She also highlighted Romania's strategic location on the Black Sea and its border with Ukraine, saying the country is well positioned to serve as a regional logistics hub for companies targeting Europe and neighboring markets. Beyond Europe, Romania's longstanding partnerships across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and the South Caucasus create further opportunities for Korean companies pursuing joint overseas projects.

Volintiru also pointed to the EU's 400 billion euros ($470 billion) Global Gateway initiative, which finances infrastructure, digital connectivity, transportation, energy, health and education projects worldwide.

"I definitely can imagine a good partnership between Romanian and Korean companies under the program," she said.

Expanding cooperation into AI

AI is another area where Volintiru sees enormous potential for bilateral cooperation. Romania is investing heavily in digital talent and hopes to establish joint ventures with Korean companies in AI applications spanning cybersecurity, energy infrastructure, healthcare and public services.

"We are discussing different projects, different ideas for integrating these technologies," she said. "For example, using AI for public health care to advance inclusion and assistance for vulnerable groups across the region."

She said Korea's technological strengths make it a natural long-term partner as Romania accelerates its digital transformation.

"Romania will require a very trustworthy partner not just in terms of capital but also in terms of technology," she said. "We need to make sure that the technological transfers come from front-runners, from the latest technology and innovation, and that they are also trusted technologies."

As an EU member state, Romania also hopes to serve as a bridge for broader Korea-EU cooperation.

Volintiru cited the EU's SAFE program supporting industrial and dual-use defense capabilities, as well as the bloc's forthcoming competitiveness strategy, which prioritizes investments in AI infrastructure, including data centers and AI gigafactories.

"The skills, knowledge, technology and investment that the Korean state is putting forward will be very compatible in terms of cooperation and mutual joint advancement," she said.

Looking beyond government cooperation, Volintiru encouraged Koreans to build stronger connections with Romania through education, research and cultural exchanges. She highlighted opportunities ranging from Horizon Europe research collaborations and Erasmus student exchanges to tourism and cultural programs.

"I'm a fervent believer that these cultural exchanges, educational exchanges and tourism, at the very least, will lead to increased cooperation on the long term between our two countries," she said.