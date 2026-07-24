Lee meets Anthropic CEO Amodei, seeks support for Korea's AI sector

SAN FRANCISCO — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with Dario Amodei, chief executive officer of U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic PBC, on Friday and asked for his special attention to South Korea's AI sector.

The meeting took place on the first day of Lee's two-day trip to San Francisco aimed at promoting AI investment and cooperation between global tech giants and South Korea.

"I am very glad and delighted to meet someone who is world-famous. You are also very well known in South Korea," Lee told Amodei.

The president added, "As South Korea plans to significantly expand investment in the AI sector, I hope for Anthropic's special attention, investment and contributions."

Amodei thanked Lee, noting the Korean government's priority on AI, and said he expects a wide range of cooperation with South Korea.

He said Anthropic places the highest priority on cooperation with other companies and expressed hope for cooperation with Korea in various areas, including data centers.

Amodei said his company and Korea's science ministry will sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in AI security and the cyber industry.

Lee was set to meet with executives from three other global tech giants here later in the day, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.