Rubio says Korea, other allies will 'benefit' from joining efforts to secure Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that Korea and other allies would "benefit" from joining an effort to secure the crucial Strait of Hormuz, noting that some of them "may eventually do so" because it is "in their interest."

Rubio made the remarks during a meeting with reporters on the margins of annual forums involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila, following a report in Seoul that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration recently requested Korea to deploy a warship to help secure the strait.

"We didn't ask them that today. Look, I think it's to their benefit, right? If you look at the region, they heavily depend on oil and natural gas that comes from this part of the world," Rubio said, according to a transcript provided by the State Department.

"The straits remain an important source of energy for many of the countries in this region. It's about 20 percent of the global oil that's purchased. So ... we think it would be to their benefit to participate in an effort," he added.

The secretary said that the U.S. had conversations with allies on the security of the strait in the past although it did not make any direct request during the ASEAN gatherings.

He also pointed to "unique capabilities" that countries can offer to secure the strait.

"Some of these countries have unique capabilities in terms of mine clearing and things of that nature. So it'd be great if they joined the effort, and I think some of them may eventually do so. It's in their interest to do so," the secretary said.

Washington is aware of domestic restrictions and procedures that each country faces before joining efforts to protect the strait, he said.

"Every country has different restrictions on what they need to do in order to authorize that. Some have to get legislative approval. Some can do it unilaterally. Every country's different," he said. "But we've certainly raised it with different countries. We don't need them to do it, but we think it would be beneficial if they did."

He also noted that countries have shifted their energy supply sources, importing more oil and natural gas from the United States, as disruptions to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz persist.

"They're buying more LNG from us than ever before. They're also buying more oil from us than ever before," the secretary said. LNG stands for liquefied natural gas.

"So I think some of the changes you have seen and where people are getting their energy are going to be permanent after what you've seen here."

On Tuesday, the Dong-A Ilbo, a Korean daily, reported that Washington recently asked Seoul to consider deploying a warship to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Korea's presidential office said that there has been no additional request from the U.S. about the strait, reiterating that Seoul is mulling ways to make "practical" contributions to help restore freedom of navigation in the waterway.