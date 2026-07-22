South Korea has seized a cargo vessel suspected of violating U.N. Security Council (UNSC) sanctions on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, officials from Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The Prada was captured and moved to a port in Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul, in March, according to the ministry.

Relevant government agencies conducted a joint investigation into the ship based on intelligence that the vessel had previously been involved in activities violating U.N. sanctions resolutions against North Korea.

"The investigation confirmed the violations, and the ship has been seized as a follow-up measure under the UNSC resolutions," the official said.

The vessel, also known as Sophia, was among the ships named in a joint statement issued on May 29 by South Korea, the United States, the European Union's diplomatic service and eight other countries.

The statement called on a U.N. panel to act swiftly in designating vessels accused of violating U.N. sanctions that ban North Korea's exports of coal and iron ore. It urged the designation of seven vessels, including Prada, for allegedly taking part in those exports.

The Voice of America, a U.S. media outlet, earlier reported satellite imagery showing the vessel loading coal at North Korea's Nampho port in September and December 2024.