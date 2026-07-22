South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were set to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation Wednesday amid the Middle East conflict while advancing the implementation of their comprehensive strategic partnership vision, officials said.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will co-chair the Korea-ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting with his Thai counterpart later in the day in Manila, where a series of ASEAN-related ministerial meetings will take place through Thursday.

The meeting is expected to underscore the importance of closer cooperation between South Korea and ASEAN amid renewed tensions in the Middle East and other global challenges, according to ministry officials.

South Korea and many ASEAN member states rely heavily on energy imports, making them particularly vulnerable to disruptions in global energy supplies and key maritime trade routes.

After the plenary session of the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting Tuesday, the member states expressed serious concern over renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran, warning that the conflict could further disrupt regional trade and undermine food and energy security, according to foreign media reports citing their joint statement.

South Korea and ASEAN will also discuss ways to implement their strategic partnership vision based on three pillars of people-centered cooperation, growth and innovation, and peace and stability, which was proposed by President Lee Jae Myung at last year's summit between the two sides.

Under the vision, the two sides are expected to seek concrete cooperation projects in areas of mutual interest, including artificial intelligence (AI), cultural industries and joint efforts to combat online scam crimes and maritime safety, according to the officials.

The meeting is also expected to explore ways to strengthen economic resilience through improvements to the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), the expansion of nuclear energy cooperation and Seoul's support for ASEAN's digital economic integration efforts, including the Digital Economy Framework Agreement.

In June, the two sides launched official talks to upgrade their FTA, aiming to expand cooperation in the digital economy, critical minerals and other emerging sectors. South Korea and ASEAN signed an FTA on goods in 2006, followed by agreements on services in 2007 and investment in 2009.

ASEAN is South Korea's third-largest trading partner, with Seoul exporting about $122.5 billion worth of goods to ASEAN member states in 2025.

Cho is also expected to seek ASEAN's continued support for Seoul's efforts to promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and encourage North Korea to return to dialogue.

In addition to the Korea-ASEAN meeting, Cho is expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from ASEAN member states, including the Philippines and Thailand, the officials said.