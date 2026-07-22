President Lee Jae Myung will embark on a five-nation trip this week that will take him to three South American nations for talks with their leaders, the presidential office said Wednesday.

The president will depart Friday first for San Francisco where he will make a two-day visit for a meeting with the heads of global tech giants, including OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, according to presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom.

From Sunday through next Wednesday, Lee will pay a state visit to Brazil for a summit with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, followed by visits to Chile and Argentina through Aug. 1 for summit talks with their leaders.

Lee will wrap up his trip in Frankfurt, Germany, where he will hold a meeting with Korean residents there before returning home on Aug. 3, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials.