President Lee Jae Myung received letters of credence Wednesday from eight newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Korea, including the Brazilian ambassador, the presidential office said.

Brazil's new ambassador to Korea, Fernando Meirelles de Azevedo Pimentel, and the newly appointed ambassadors from El Salvador, Colombia, Laos, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Nigeria and Tanzania presented their letters of credence to Lee at Cheong Wa Dae, according to his office.

Newly arrived foreign ambassadors meet with the head of state of the host country and present letters of credence issued by their home countries before officially beginning their diplomatic duties.