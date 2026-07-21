Seoul says cooperation with NATO aimed at global peace, seeks stable relations with Russia

South Korea's proposed cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is aimed at enhancing their own respective contributions to global peace and stability, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday, in its first response to recent concerns by Russia over what it described as growing military cooperation between Seoul and NATO.

"Cooperation between South Korea and NATO is aimed at strengthening each side's capabilities across various sectors, including defense industry, new technologies and cybersecurity, so as to reinforce each side's role and contribution to international peace and stability," the ministry told Yonhap News Agency in a written statement.

"In addition, our government continues to hold necessary communication with the Russian side to stably manage South Korea-Russia relations and protect our people and companies," it added.

Russia's foreign ministry has expressed displeasure over Seoul's deepening military cooperation with NATO, according to Russia's Tass news agency.

"The Russian side expressed serious concern over Seoul's growing drift toward NATO, as demonstrated, among other things, by the Republic of Korea's practical steps to deepen military and military-technical cooperation with NATO, the consequences of which pose a threat to Russia's security," the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Moscow further argued that Seoul's growing cooperation with NATO made it a "de facto participant in NATO's qualitative and quantitative rearmament process, as the alliance has openly declared its preparations for war with Russia."

The Russian statement came after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attended the NATO summit in Ankara earlier this month as one of the alliance's four Asia-Pacific partners, marking his first appearance at NATO's annual top-level gathering.

At a NATO summit defense industry forum, Lee proposed elevating South Korea-NATO defense cooperation to a "Korea-NATO Defense Industry Partnership 2.0" to expand cooperation beyond weapons system transactions to joint research, production and operation in the defense sector.

"Our government is pushing for cooperation with various countries and international organizations, including NATO, under its principle of pursuing practical diplomacy centered on national interests," the foreign ministry said.

Still, it added, "The country will continue to closely work with the international community while closely monitoring the related developments, as the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war and the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia are issues that have a negative effect on international peace and peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and the region."

Pyongyang and Moscow have repeatedly and publicly reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their bilateral cooperation since signing a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty two years ago.

North Korea has also sent around 15,000 combat troops and conventional weapons since to Russia to support Moscow's war against Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency has said.