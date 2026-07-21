Korean FM to depart for Philippines to attend ASEAN-related ministerial meetings

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun was set to depart for the Philippines on Tuesday to attend a series of meetings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other partner nations, including the United States and China, his office said.

The three-day visit through Thursday is expected to provide a chance for Seoul to reaffirm its commitment to strengthening cooperation with ASEAN and regional partners in energy, economic security and other areas amid multifaceted regional and global challenges.

Seoul also seeks to use ASEAN-related meetings to garner support for its efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and encourage North Korea's return to dialogue.

Cho will co-chair the Korea-ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting with Thailand on Wednesday to discuss ways to advance their comprehensive strategic partnership, focusing on cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), culture and joint efforts to combat online scam crimes, according to the foreign ministry.

"Cho will convey the message that South Korea and ASEAN are indispensable partners to one another and should deepen future-oriented and practical cooperation amid rapidly evolving geopolitical and economic uncertainties," a ministry official said.

Cho is also scheduled to hold trilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday to discuss North Korea and three-way economic and security cooperation.

Bilateral talks are also planned with his counterparts from the Philippines, this year's ASEAN chair, as well as Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Brunei.

The ministry is also arranging one-on-one meetings with the top diplomats of the United States, Japan and China, among other nations, according to officials.

On Thursday, Cho will attend the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) ministerial meeting, along with Japan and China, to explore ways to strengthen cooperation on food and energy security amid the conflict involving Iran.

At the East Asia Summit (EAS) foreign ministers' meeting, Cho will join the APT members, as well as the U.S., Russia, Australia, India and New Zealand, to discuss developments on the Korean Peninsula, the East China Sea, the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

The ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), also slated for Thursday, is expected to provide a venue for Seoul to rally international support for its efforts to promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The forum brings together 27 participants, including ASEAN members and partners from the East Asia Summit frameworks, as well as North Korea, the European Union and Canada.

"As the ARF remains the only regional security forum that includes North Korea, Cho plans to use the occasion to reaffirm our government's unwavering commitment to achieving peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and urge Pyongyang to return to dialogue," a ministry official said.

North Korea did not attend last year's forum in Malaysia for the first time in 25 years. Sources familiar with the matter said there are indications that it may skip this year's gathering as well.