As Greece and Korea celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, Athens is seeking to expand a partnership long anchored in shipping, shipbuilding and trade into new areas including green growth, digital governance, innovation and regional security, while strengthening cooperation between the two like-minded middle power countries.

In a written interview with The Korea Times marking his three-day visit to Seoul this week, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said maritime cooperation remains at the heart of bilateral economic relations, with Greece being the world’s leading ship-owning nation and Korea a global powerhouse in shipbuilding.

Maritime partnership enters new phase

Gerapetritis pointed to cooperation between Skaramangas Shipyard and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries on naval and coast guard vessel projects, as well as the partnership between ONEX Shipyards and Technologies and Hanwha Power Systems.

The latter has since developed into Project Trident, a 1.35 billion euro ($1.58 billion) trilateral investment program involving Greece, Korea and the United States that is expected to create approximately 10,000 jobs.

According to the minister, such partnerships demonstrate how bilateral economic cooperation is moving beyond conventional shipbuilding into advanced technologies and strategic industries.

“This partnership goes well beyond traditional shipbuilding,” he said. “It brings together advanced manufacturing, clean energy, artificial intelligence and defence innovation, demonstrating how Greek and Korean businesses can jointly strengthen resilient supply chains, accelerate the green transition and contribute to global maritime security. I believe this is a model for the next generation of our economic cooperation.”

Gateway to Europe

Gerapetritis also highlighted Greece’s growing attractiveness as an investment destination after years of economic restructuring.

“Greece has emerged from a profound economic crisis with stronger public finances, a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem and a truly outward-looking economy. Today, it is one of the most attractive and reliable investment destinations in Europe,” he said.

The minister described Greece’s geographic position, with easy access to three continents, as a key advantage for Korean businesses seeking access to the wider European market.

“Equally important is Greece’s strategic geographic position at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa,” he said. “As a rapidly developing regional hub for energy, transport and digital connectivity in Southeastern Europe, Greece increasingly serves as a gateway to the European market. This creates significant opportunities for Korean companies in renewable energy, infrastructure, digital technologies, logistics, tourism and innovation.”

Partnership rooted in shared values

Beyond economic ties, Gerapetritis stressed that Greece and Korea share democratic values and a commitment to the rules-based international order, with their friendship dating back to Greece’s participation in the Korean War.

“Though geographically distant, Greece and the Republic of Korea are bound by a profound and enduring friendship,” he said, noting that the Wall of Greek Fallen Soldiers at the War Memorial of Korea serves as a reminder of both countries’ historical bonds and common principles.

“It is also a powerful reminder of the values that continue to define our partnership: our shared commitment to freedom, democracy, peace, the international rules-based order and international cooperation as the most secure path to lasting security and prosperity,” he said.

The Greek foreign minister also emphasized the strategic importance of closer bilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, noting that Greece’s national interests are closely connected to global shipping, and that Korea is an important partner in defending international law, maritime security and freedom of navigation.

“For Greece, whose prosperity is closely linked to global shipping, a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific is of strategic importance. Korea is therefore a natural and valuable partner,” he said. “This spirit of cooperation was clearly demonstrated during our common tenure on the United Nations Security Council, where our two countries not only shared common positions but also worked together on important initiatives.”

Gerapetritis said the partnership is also expanding through the EU-Korea Free Trade Agreement, the EU-Korea Security and Defence Partnership and NATO’s engagement with Indo-Pacific partners. He added that Greece’s presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2027 would provide “an excellent opportunity to further strengthen this strategic partnership.”

Middle powers as consensus builders

Addressing conflicts across Europe, the Middle East and the Mediterranean, Gerapetritis said Greece has historically served as a bridge between continents, cultures and civilizations and continues to maintain open channels of communication with countries across the region.

“Our strategic objective is to transform the Eastern Mediterranean into a region of peace, security and shared prosperity,” he said.

He noted that Greece’s tenure on the U.N. Security Council coincided with multiple major conflicts and crises stretching from Eastern Europe and the Middle East to the Red Sea and North Africa, many of which unfolded in Greece’s broader neighborhood.

“It reinforced our conviction that middle powers must remain steadfast in defending international law, promoting dialogue and strengthening multilateral institutions as the most effective means of preserving peace and security,” he said.

Gerapetritis said Greece and Korea can play increasingly important roles as middle powers committed to multilateralism and consensus-building.

“Countries such as Greece and Korea demonstrate that influence is not measured solely by size, but also by credibility, consistency and the ability to build consensus,” he said.

“This is why I believe in principled and pragmatic diplomacy: remaining firmly anchored in the values of democracy, the rule of law and human rights while responding pragmatically to geopolitical realities.”

Diplomacy based on dialogue

Before entering politics, Gerapetritis built his career as a constitutional law scholar and practiced before Greek and European courts. He said his legal and academic background continues to influence his approach to diplomacy.

“My academic career taught me the value of careful reasoning, dialogue, and being more deliberative,” he said. “Effective diplomacy begins with the willingness to listen before seeking to persuade.”

At a time of growing geopolitical polarization, he argued that diplomacy must remain grounded in dialogue and engagement rather than confrontation.

“What contemporary politics often lacks is not ideas, but a genuine willingness to engage with different perspectives,” he said. “Too often, we become entrenched in our own positions instead of building bridges that allow dialogue to flourish.”

Looking ahead, Gerapetritis said his visit is intended to give fresh momentum to bilateral relations during the anniversary year.

“Greece-Korea relations may have been forged in the ashes of war, but today they thrive through our shared commitment to peace, prosperity and a rules-based international order. I am confident that the next chapter of our partnership will be even more ambitious than the last.”