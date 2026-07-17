WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday unveiled new visa rules that would limit foreign students and other nonimmigrants to fixed periods of stay, a move set to affect more than 13,000 Koreans currently in the United States under these categories.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the "final rule" to root out what it characterized as "visa abuse" by foreign students, exchange visitors and foreign journalists who exploit the system to extend their stay in America.

The new rules will be published in the Federal Register on Friday and come into force 60 days after the publication, according to the DHS.

"For decades, foreign students have been admitted into the U.S. indefinitely, allowing thousands to abuse our immigration system by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid having to leave the U.S.," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a release.

"By implementing clear, finite limits on these visas, the United States is reclaiming its ability to properly screen, vet, and monitor individuals within our borders. This final rule ensures that foreign students remain focused on their primary purpose: completing their studies and returning home," he added.

The new visa regulation will cap the length of stay for international students on F visas and exchange visitors on J visas at four years.

Should they seek an extension of stay, they are required to undergo a strict vetting process, including biometric and background checks.

Students on F-1 visas will be given 30 days to change their status or transfer schools as opposed to the 60 days allowed under the existing visa system.

The new visa rule also caps the initial stay for foreign media personnel on I visas at 240 days, meaning they would have to apply for a 240-day extension each time they seek to extend their stay.

The tougher visa rule is expected to impact more than 13,000 Korean students and their dependent family members currently residing in the U.S.

According to the Korean Embassy here, 11,861 Koreans were studying in the country on F-1 visas as of 2025, accompanied by 1,347 family members on F-2 dependent visas.

The number of Koreans on J-1 exchange visitor visas stood at 7,985, with another 3,180 family members on dependent visas. A total of 349 Koreans were in the U.S. on I visas for media representatives.