Top military officers of S. Korea, US, Japan reaffirm 3-way cooperation against NK threats

The top military officers of South Korea, the United States and Japan have reaffirmed that three-way security cooperation is critical to countering regional challenges, including North Korean nuclear and missile threats, Seoul's military said Thursday.

The three sides shared the understanding during the Trilateral Chiefs of Defense (Tri-Chod) meeting at the Pentagon near Washington on Wednesday (local time), according to a joint statement released by the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

South Korean JCS Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung was joined by his American and Japanese counterparts — Gen. Dan Caine and Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura — for the trilateral meeting.

"They reaffirmed that trilateral security cooperation is key to effectively responding to various regional challenges and threats, including North Korean nuclear and missile threats that affect peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the statement read.

"They agreed to maintain cooperation toward the complete denuclearization of North Korea in line with U.N. Security Council resolutions, recognizing the need to deepen cooperation across multiple domains and committing to exploring ways to keep momentum for three-way security cooperation, including through their annual Freedom Edge trilateral exercise," it said.

In a separate bilateral meeting, Jin and Caine agreed on the importance of strengthening the allies' combined defense posture to respond to the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats and a changing security environment.

The two sides committed to continuing efforts to further advance combined operational capabilities, including through combined drills and high-level military exchanges.

Jin also met one-on-one with Uchikura and discussed efforts to deepen exchanges based on mutual trust by continuing close communication and bolstering information sharing.

Also attending the Tri-Chod meeting were U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson, U.S. Forces Japan Commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost and Deputy Commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Lt. Gen. George Rowell.

The top military officers agreed to hold their next trilateral meeting in Japan next year.