Greek foreign minister to visit Korea next week

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis plans to visit Korea next week for talks with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on a range of issues of mutual interest, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The planned visit will mark the first bilateral visit to Korea by a Greek foreign minister in nine years, and the meeting, scheduled for Monday, will be the first talks between the two foreign ministers since Cho took office in July last year, ministry spokesperson Park Il said at a regular press briefing.

During the meeting, the two ministers are expected to discuss bilateral relations, ways to strengthen cooperation in international forums, as well as regional and global issues of mutual concern, Park said.

Korea and Greece have maintained friendly and cooperative ties across a wide range of areas since establishing diplomatic relations in 1961, the ministry said.