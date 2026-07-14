Korean envoy to US to return home briefly for consultations on bilateral issues

Korea's Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha will temporarily return home this week for consultations with government ministries on a range of bilateral issues, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

During her five-day stay here starting Wednesday, Kang will hold discussions with relevant government agencies on overall relations between Seoul and Washington, according to the ministry.

The visit comes at the instruction of Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, and Kang is expected to meet with officials from the industry, finance, defense and science ministries, officials said.

The consultations are expected to cover a range of pending bilateral issues, including follow-up measures related to investment commitments outlined in a joint fact sheet issued after a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump in October 2025.

Security-related issues, including Seoul's push to build nuclear-powered submarines and secure civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing capabilities, are also expected to be discussed.

Also on the table is the government's response to concerns raised in Washington over regulatory probes into e-commerce giant Coupang's massive data leak and the country's Information and Communications Network Act.

Washington has recently stepped up pressure on economic and investment issues following remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressing a desire to see major Korean chipmakers, such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, expand manufacturing investments in the U.S.