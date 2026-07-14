Britain's Princess Anne visits UN cemetery in Busan

Princess Anne, the younger sister of Britain's King Charles III, visited a cemetery in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday to honor British and Commonwealth service members killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

The princess arrived in Korea the previous day to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battles of Imjin River and Gapyeong, major Korean War engagements involving British forces.

Accompanied by her husband, Vice Adm. Sir Tim Laurence, she laid a wreath at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in a tribute to the 1,598 British and Commonwealth troops laid to rest there.

The cemetery is the resting place for a total of 2,339 service members from 14 countries who fought alongside Korea under the U.N. flag.

While visiting the graves of British troops, Princess Anne said it would have been difficult for Korea to become the developed nation it is now without their sacrifices and that they would be proud to see the country in its current state, according to officials.

She later met with Korean veterans of the war, who shared stories about the battles they fought in.

The princess is scheduled to attend other events in the city before traveling to Seoul to pay a courtesy call on President Lee Jae Myung.