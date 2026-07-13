Lee to meet Princess Anne of Britain, discuss bilateral cooperation

President Lee Jae Myung will meet Britain's Princess Anne this week in Seoul to discuss ways to promote cooperation between the two countries, the presidential office said Monday.

The British princess, the only daughter of late Queen Elizabeth II and sister of King Charles III, is visiting Korea on a three-day trip starting Monday to promote collaboration between Korea and Britain.

Lee will meet Anne at Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday and discuss ways to promote friendly cooperation between Korea and Britain, Lee's office said.

Their discussions will cover high-level exchanges between Korea and Britain as "global strategic partners," security situations in major regions and ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, and culture, the presidential office said.



