Britain's Princess Anne to visit Korea to mark Korean War battles anniv.

Princess Anne, the younger sister of Britain's King Charles III, will visit Korea this week for events commemorating the two countries' partnership and remembering British sacrifices during the 1950-53 Korean War, the British Embassy in Seoul said Monday.

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Adm. Sir Tim Laurence, will make a three-day trip to Korea starting Monday, as this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Battles of Imjin River and Gapyeong, major Korean War engagements involving British forces, according to the embassy.

During her stay, Anne, the Princess Royal, is scheduled to attend a commemorative ceremony at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in the southeastern city of Busan to honor British and Commonwealth service members who fought in the war and to meet Korean War veterans.

The princess will also visit the southeastern port city of Ulsan to observe sites of bilateral cooperation in the maritime, shipbuilding and defense industries.

She is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday to discuss ways to enhance relations between the two nations, the embassy said.

Princess Anne previously visited Korea during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.