Korea lifts travel ban for parts of Cambodia, Venezuela

The foreign ministry said Friday it has lifted travel bans for parts of Cambodia and Venezuela, citing improved security conditions in the areas.

The ministry lowered the travel alert for Cambodia's Bokor Mountain area in Kampot Province, as well as the cities of Bavet and Poipet, from the highest warning of Level 4 to Level 3, which advises Korean nationals to leave the area.

The travel ban had been in place since October last year but was lifted as security conditions improved, the ministry said, noting that reports of crimes involving Koreans fell 94 percent in the first half of this year from a year earlier.

The ministry also downgraded its Level 4 travel alert for Venezuela's states of Zulia, Tachira, Apure and Sucre to Level 3, citing an improvement in the security situation. The travel ban had been imposed in November last year due to military tensions between the United States and Venezuela.

The ministry, however, extended the travel ban through Jan. 31 next year for 10 countries — Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Ukraine, Sudan, Haiti, Mali and Iran — as well as 12 regions, including parts of the Philippines, Myanmar, Russia, Belarus and Syria, and the Gaza Strip.

Under the Passport Act, Koreans who enter or remain in areas subject to a travel ban without government approval may face criminal penalties and administrative sanctions.

Separately, the ministry lowered travel alerts for parts of Cambodia and Nepal as part of its regular review of travel advisories, citing improved security and political conditions.

Special travel advisories for 15 countries, including El Salvador and Cuba, were extended for another 90 days, the ministry said.