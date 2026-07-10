One of the challenges of being a diplomat is the inevitable moment when you have to leave behind people and places that have become dear to your heart. And that is certainly the case for Korea and me.

Looking back on three years as head of press and public diplomacy at the German Embassy, I had the privilege of helping shape Germany's image in a place that — despite being 9,000 kilometers away — feels surprisingly close.

It is a country where you constantly run into German-speaking Koreans, where knowledge of classic literature — Hermann Hesse's "Demian, classical music — Bach and Beethoven or German-Korean football connections — from Cha Bum-kun to Jens Castrop — is widespread; where you find German bakeries and bars serving Kölsch beer from my hometown. Not to mention the deep sense of connection created by our shared history of division, the German-Korean migration of the 1960s and 1970s or the story of journalist Jürgen Hinzpeter, who documented the Gwangju Uprising and after whom the Korean Video Journalist Association named its annual award for international journalists.

So far, so good. But what about modern Germany? How is Germany perceived today? And what does the younger generation care about?

During my stay, I met many young and passionate people who had lived in or traveled to Germany, driven by their fascination with the art scene, nightlife, electronic music and a sense of freedom and diversity. Those conversations inspired me to develop a concept called "techno diplomacy."

Techno music is culture. Clubs are experimental and creative spaces. In 2024, Berlin techno was recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. But techno also stands for tolerance, community and providing safe spaces for minorities, the LGBTQ+ community and anyone seeking freedom on the dance floor.

Together with extraordinary local artists, clubs and event organizers, the German Embassy hosted club nights, workshops and panel discussions at venues ranging from FAUST (named after Goethe’s novel) to a gigantic oil tank, queer clubs and even a former power plant at Seoul National University. We brought East Asian DJs to Germany through a government-sponsored exchange program and connected the city of Berlin with local stakeholders.

The most recent project is Sunn Festa, an electronic music festival taking place on Oct. 3, which marks not only Korea's National Foundation Day but also German reunification. Goseong, Gangwon Province — a Korean county divided by the Demilitarized Zone — invited the German Embassy to support this initiative since the history of Berlin techno is closely linked to its former division and the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Legal exchange, human rights

Another, sometimes overlooked, connection between Germany and Korea lies in the similarity of our legal systems. In politically challenging times, Korea's Constitutional Court and judiciary have demonstrated remarkable resilience in upholding the rule of law. In this spirit, we organized conferences on the future of constitutional law and the International Criminal Court, strengthened exchanges between courts, bar associations, and law faculties, and facilitated dialogue among legal professionals from both countries.

It was also a great personal privilege to speak about equality at the Korean National Council of Women and several universities, as well as to participate in Pride festivals from Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province to Seoul.

Another key objective of my work was to present the diversity of Germany and its people. Oktoberfest may be world-famous, but there are countless other cultural traditions that deserve attention, including Cologne Carnival, which we brought to Korea through an annual public celebration organized by the German Embassy.

As much as I had the opportunity to share German culture and values with Korean audiences, I also learned an enormous amount from Korea.

I am not sure I will ever fully master "nunchi," but from my first visit to Noryangjin to learning proper Korean dining etiquette, it has been quite a journey. I fell in love with Korean cuisine — especially Chuncheon's dakgalbi (spicy stir-fried chicken) and naengmyeon (cold noodles) — learned how to brew makgeolli (Korean rice wine) and will miss jjimjilbang sessions and peaceful temple stays.

Using both hands when handing over money, taking a picture of every meal or drinking iced Americano in winter are just a few small habits that I will keep for a long time. But ultimately, it is the people who made these three years so special. The warmth, generosity and hospitality of Koreans I will remember most.

I leave Korea with deep gratitude, countless memories and many friendships. I wish this country — and in particular its young generation — all the very best.

David Bieger has been serving as the head of press and public diplomacy at the German Embassy in Korea for the past three years. He is set to conclude his posting in Seoul in late July before moving on to his next assignment.