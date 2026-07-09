Lee says will seek 'phased' denuclearization of Korea, calls for help from Mongolia as trusted partner

Korea seeks phased denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as it also seeks to normalize ties with North Korea, President Lee Jae Myung has said ahead of his state visit to Mongolia, which he called a "trusted partner" in such efforts.

In an interview with Mongolia's state-run Montsame news agency released Thursday, the South Korean president highlighted Mongolia's potential role in bridging the divided Koreas.

"I hope that Mongolia ... will contribute even more to peace and stability, not only on the Korean Peninsula but across Northeast Asia as a whole." the president said. "I believe that the power to create peace comes not from military force, but from mutual trust and dialogue."

"Mongolia has maintained balanced relations not only with China and Russia, but with other key countries of the region ... I believe this diplomatic capacity of Mongolia is more important now than at any time before," he added.

Mongolia has traditionally maintained a close relationship with North Korea, having established diplomatic ties with Pyongyang only after the then Soviet Union. Lee arrived here earlier in the day, becoming the first South Korean president in 15 years to pay a state visit to Mongolia.

"Our government seeks to end the era of hostility and confrontation between South and North Korea, and to build a new era of peaceful coexistence and shared growth on the Korean Peninsula," Lee said in the interview.

"To realize this vision, we plan to comprehensively pursue the expansion and normalization of inter-Korean relations, along with a phased approach to denuclearization."

Lee emphasized the "significant role" Mongolia can play based on "the trust it has accumulated in the region."

He also expressed his hope to elevate South Korea-Mongolia relations to a forward-looking "strategic partnership" that will usher in a "new golden era" of bilateral cooperation.

The South Korean president was scheduled to hold a summit with his Mongolian counterpart, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, later in the day, followed by a joint business forum aimed at exploring opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

"Through this visit, I hope to elevate Mongolia-Korea relations to a future-oriented 'strategic partnership,' and I hope this will be a step toward opening a 'New Golden Era' of Mongolia-Korea relations together," Lee was quoted as saying.

"I believe the Golden Era of Mongolia-Korea relations that our two countries will build together will open a new chapter filled with pride for the peoples of both nations," he added.

Lee cited trade, supply chains, healthcare and food security as challenges the two countries need to tackle together, expressing hope that his ongoing visit could produce tangible results on those pressing issues.

The South Korean president, in particular, described critical minerals as "strategic assets" that underpin industry, technology and national security, adding that "building safe and reliable supply chains has become a vital challenge for every country."

"From this perspective, Mongolia, with its abundant mineral wealth and development potential, and Korea, with its strengths in mining exploration, technological development and industrial innovation, can become vital supply chain partners for each other," he said.

Seoul also aims to boost the number of visitors between the two countries to 500,000 per year by 2030, when the countries will mark the 40th anniversary of establishing their diplomatic ties, the president noted.