Lee, Canadian PM Carney discuss cooperation on defense industry, critical minerals

ANKARA — President Lee Jae Myung and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed Tuesday to continue cooperation in the defense industry and critical minerals during their talks on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Ankara, Turkey, a Seoul official said.

Their meeting came a day after Carney announced that Ottawa selected Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems as the preferred bidder for a large-scale submarine procurement project, dashing Korea's hopes of securing the lucrative contract estimated to be worth up to 60 trillion won ($39.1 billion).

During the brief talks, Lee and Carney agreed to continue deepening the strategic partnership between their countries, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told a press briefing.

The submarine procurement bidding process confirmed the potential for bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including the defense industry, energy and critical minerals, Wi said, adding that the two countries will continue to pursue "tangible" cooperation in those areas.

The leaders also held an in-depth discussion on cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) during Tuesday's talks, the security official said.