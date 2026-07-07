President calls for higher level of defense partnership between Korea, NATO

ANKARA — President Lee Jae Myung called for a higher level of defense partnership between Korea and NATO, Tuesday, with cooperation expanding beyond arms sales to the joint research, production and operation of weapons systems.

In a keynote speech at the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Lee underscored Korea's reputation as a trusted partner, saying it can ensure uninterrupted supply under any circumstances while safeguarding critical technologies.

"I propose that we elevate our current defense cooperation, focused mainly on weapons system transactions, to a 'Korea-NATO Defense Industry Partnership 2.0,'" Lee said.

He suggested expanding joint research on advanced technologies, expressing hope that Korea and NATO would launch more collaborative research initiatives similar to their existing cooperation programs on ammunition and space.

Lee proposed strengthening defense cooperation in much the same way that members of the International Energy Agency jointly manage strategic oil reserves to respond to energy crises.

Arguing that defense cooperation has become increasingly important amid growing geopolitical instability, Lee said the world has entered "an era of uncertainty" marked by persistent geopolitical conflicts after the relative stability of the post-Cold War international order.

Lee noted that the military application of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, drones and robotics has become a decisive factor in modern warfare, while maintaining resilient global supply chains has become just as essential to deterrence as producing weapons.

"Wars are no longer decided only on the battlefield. Research laboratories and defense production facilities have become the front lines of national security," he said. "This is why we must deepen our cooperation."

He stressed that trust is the foundation of any meaningful defense partnership, noting it requires confidence that supplies will always be delivered and that critical technologies will remain secure.

"The Republic of Korea has everything needed to earn such trust," Lee said, adding that Korea and NATO share the memory of devastating wars and have worked together to uphold democracy, freedom and peace under challenging security conditions.

Lee added that, on the basis of that trust, Korea's defense industry has built close partnerships with numerous NATO allies, including Poland, Germany, France, Romania and Norway.

"Safeguarding democracy, freedom and peace is not the responsibility of any one country alone," Lee said, adding that Korea “will be your most trusted partner."