Quantum leaders converge in Seoul as Dutch, Australian and Canadian delegations expand Korea ties

Quantum Korea 2026 continued to serve as a key meeting point for global quantum players this year, with the embassies of the Netherlands, Australia and Canada organizing official national pavilions to strengthen research collaboration, explore business opportunities and expand long-term cooperation with Korea.

The three embassies brought delegations of companies, researchers and public organizations to the three-day event at Dongdaemun Design Plaza from Thursday to Saturday, showcasing the strengths of their respective quantum ecosystems and facilitating partnerships with Korean academia and industry.

The Netherlands returned for a second consecutive year with six leading quantum organizations — QDNL, TNO, QuTech, Qblox, QuantWare and Delft Circuits — under a government-supported program aimed at strengthening cooperation with Korea.

The Dutch delegation showcased expertise spanning quantum computing, hardware, control systems, networking and applied research, while operating a dedicated Netherlands Lounge for meetings with Korean partners. The Netherlands Enterprise Agency supported the embassy’s participation for a second consecutive year, following positive results from its inaugural participation in 2025.

"We identified Korea as becoming a very interesting country in quantum technology," Peter Wijlhuizen, head of Innovation, Technology and Science at the Dutch Embassy in Seoul, told The Korea Times at the Netherlands Pavillion on Thursday. "We saw the government's investments, research projects and infrastructure being built, and realized Quantum Korea was the biggest event where we could connect with the Korean ecosystem."

One of the biggest draws for Dutch companies has been the extensive business-to-business matchmaking program, which pairs overseas participants with Korean universities, research institutes and companies.

"Most of the organizations that joined last year came back this year," he said. "Partly to follow up on existing contacts and partly to find new research partners and new business opportunities."

For Dutch research institute QuTech, Korea's strength lies not only in research but also in manufacturing.

"We have developed many new ideas in quantum computing and networking, but now we are reaching the stage where scaling becomes critical," said Milan Verbrugge, senior communication adviser for science and public outreach at QuTech.

"Korea is extremely interesting because of its expertise in semiconductor manufacturing. We know how to design quantum processors, but Korea has the production capabilities that can help make the quantum future a reality."

Verbrugge said last year's participation had already produced concrete results, with Korean researchers visiting QuTech's laboratories in the Netherlands, and expressed hope that the relationships would evolve into deeper research collaborations.

Australia also participated in Quantum Korea 2026 with a delegation of 12 companies and universities, including Quantum Australia, Q-CTRL, Lumina Corp., Silex Systems, Analog Quantum Circuits, University of Sydney, RMIT University, University of Queensland and CSIRO. Organized by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission in collaboration with Quantum Australia — the national organization driving Australia's quantum ecosystem and accelerating commercialization — the delegation sought to strengthen business, research and technology partnerships with Korean and international counterparts.

Canada likewise participated with an official national delegation comprising 15 companies, nonprofit organizations and research institutions, including Anyon Systems, Applied Quantum Materials, BTQ Technologies, CycurID Technologies, Open Quantum Design, Qorsa, Quantum Reconnaissance Services and Quantum Industry Canada.

In a message published in the Canadian delegation booklet, Canadian Ambassador to Korea Philippe Lafortune said the two countries' quantum ecosystems are highly complementary.

"Canada brings globally recognized leadership in quantum research, talent and early-stage innovation, while Korea offers world-class expertise in advanced manufacturing, engineering excellence and industrial scale. By combining these strengths, we can accelerate innovation cycles, strengthen trusted technology supply chains and advance practical applications, from quantum-secure communications to next-generation semiconductors and materials," he wrote.