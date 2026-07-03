President Lee Jae Myung will embark on a five-day, two-leg overseas trip next week, attending the NATO summit in Turkey before making a state visit to Mongolia, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

It said Lee will travel to Ankara from July 7 to 8 to attend the NATO summit at the invitation of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, followed by a three-day state visit to Mongolia from July 9 to 11 at the invitation of President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh.

The NATO summit will mark Lee's second major multilateral gathering in less than a month, following his attendance at the G7 summit in France, reflecting his administration's efforts to broaden Korea's diplomatic engagement.

The summit also reflects the Lee government’s push to expand defense exports and deepen strategic partnerships beyond traditional allies.

"The trip will further expand Korea's diplomatic outreach and, in particular, marks the beginning of a full-scale effort to strengthen defense industry cooperation with NATO allies." National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac during a press briefing.

He noted 32 NATO allies collectively account for 55 percent of global defense spending and represent the world's largest defense procurement market.

The state visit to Mongolia, the first by a Korean president in 15 years, comes just one year after Lee took office in June 2025.

"It will be the earliest such visit by any Korean administration and underscores both leaders' commitment to deepening bilateral ties," Wi said.

Lee will arrive in Ankara on July 7 and hold his first in-person meeting with Rutte. The two have previously spoken by phone twice, building what Wi described as "considerable mutual understanding."

The in-person meeting is expected to focus on Korea-NATO relations and ways to expand future cooperation.

Lee will also join a small-group meeting with leaders of NATO's Indo-Pacific partners — Japan, Australia and New Zealand — and attend the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum, where he will deliver a keynote speech and participate in a panel discussion.

He will join an official dinner hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan before holding bilateral meetings with key partners on July 8, focusing on defense and other practical cooperation.

Wi listed three anticipated outcomes for the NATO summit, saying that first it will lay “the groundwork for Korea's entry into the world's largest defense market and the establishment of a resilient defense supply chain.”

Second, the summit is expected to “deepen partnerships with NATO members and like-minded countries” across security, defense and economic cooperation.

It is also expected to expand collaboration in emerging technologies such as drones, artificial intelligence and space, allowing Korea's military and defense companies to participate in NATO's innovation networks while strengthening capabilities for future warfare.

On July 9, Lee will begin his state visit to Mongolia with an official welcoming ceremony, followed by a summit with President Khürelsükh.

The two leaders also will oversee the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding and announce the summit's outcomes.

Later in the day, Lee will deliver a keynote address at the Korea-Mongolia business forum, attended by government officials and business leaders from both countries.

On July 10, he will visit the memorial of Korean independence activist Lee Tae-jun, meet with the local Korean community and hold separate meetings with Mongolia's parliamentary speaker and prime minister.

In the evening, the Mongolian president will host a state banquet in Lee's honor.

The visit will conclude with Lee attending the opening ceremony of Mongolia's Naadam Festival as the guest of honor — the first Korean president to receive the distinction.

Wi said the Mongolia visit is expected to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership through the adoption of a joint declaration titled "The golden era of Korea-Mongolia relations," which outlines a long-term vision for bilateral ties.

Two countries also plan to expand practical cooperation in trade, supply chains, critical minerals, food security, healthcare, science and technology, while promoting greater people-to-people exchanges.

In addition, they will seek closer cooperation on peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula by exploring ways to resume dialogue with Pyongyang and working together through initiatives such as the annual Ulaanbaatar Dialogue.