PHOTOS US marks 250th anniversary of independence in Seoul

James Heller, second from left, chargé d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, pays respect to the U.S. flag as he stands next to Cho Hyun, first from left, foreign minister, during a ceremony at the 250th U.S. Independence Day celebration held at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, Seoul, June 30. The U.S. Embassy in Seoul is running the “Freedom 250” campaign this year to mark America’s 250th anniversary, working with various Korean institutions and organizations to celebrate the values of freedom, democracy and innovation. Joint Press Corps