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PHOTOS US marks 250th anniversary of independence in Seoul

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By Anna J. Park
  • Published KST
  • Updated KST
James Heller, second from left, chargé d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, pays respect to the U.S. flag as he stands next to Cho Hyun, first from left, foreign minister, during a ceremony at the 250th U.S. Independence Day celebration held at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, Seoul, June 30. The U.S. Embassy in Seoul is running the “Freedom 250” campaign this year to mark America’s 250th anniversary, working with various Korean institutions and organizations to celebrate the values of freedom, democracy and innovation. Joint Press Corps

James Heller, second from left, chargé d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, pays respect to the U.S. flag as he stands next to Cho Hyun, first from left, foreign minister, during a ceremony at the 250th U.S. Independence Day celebration held at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, Seoul, June 30. The U.S. Embassy in Seoul is running the “Freedom 250” campaign this year to mark America’s 250th anniversary, working with various Korean institutions and organizations to celebrate the values of freedom, democracy and innovation. Joint Press Corps

James Heller, chargé d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, delivers welcoming remarks during the 250th U.S. Independence Day celebration at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, Seoul, June 30. During his speech, Heller emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation, describing the U.S.-Korea alliance as a strong partnership built on shared values of security, prosperity and democracy. Joint Press Corps

James Heller, chargé d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, delivers welcoming remarks during the 250th U.S. Independence Day celebration at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, Seoul, June 30. During his speech, Heller emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation, describing the U.S.-Korea alliance as a strong partnership built on shared values of security, prosperity and democracy. Joint Press Corps

Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, first from left, and his wife pose for a photo with James Heller, third from left, chargé d’affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, during the 250th U.S. Independence Day celebration at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, Seoul, June 30. In his speech at the ceremony, Cho congratulated the United States on its 250th anniversary, noting that America's history has been shaped not only by its national strength but also by its founding ideals of freedom and democracy and its ability to continually renew itself in response to changing times. Cho also expressed gratitude to the American service members who fought during the Korean War, saying their courage and dedication would never be forgotten. Joint Press Corps

Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, first from left, and his wife pose for a photo with James Heller, third from left, chargé d’affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, during the 250th U.S. Independence Day celebration at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, Seoul, June 30. In his speech at the ceremony, Cho congratulated the United States on its 250th anniversary, noting that America's history has been shaped not only by its national strength but also by its founding ideals of freedom and democracy and its ability to continually renew itself in response to changing times. Cho also expressed gratitude to the American service members who fought during the Korean War, saying their courage and dedication would never be forgotten. Joint Press Corps