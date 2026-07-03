Korea's Coupang probe not discriminatory: presidential office

Cheong Wa Dae on Friday rejected a U.S. Congress report that accused Korea of discriminating against the U.S.-listed e-commerce giant Coupang during its investigation into a massive personal data breach.

“Korea does not discriminate against corporate activities based on nationality or single out specific companies for investigation,” National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a press briefing.

His remarks came after the U.S. House Judiciary Committee issued a report earlier this week criticizing the Seoul government for “discriminatory attacks” against Coupang. A White House official also argued that Coupang is being "singled out" by the Lee Jae Myung administration, when asked by a Korean media outlet for comment on the report.

The 35-page report followed Korean authorities' investigations into Coupang's personal data leak, which is believed to have exposed the personal information of more than 33 million customers.

“The report’s claims that the investigation is discriminatory, targeted or the result of unfair regulation are far from the facts,” Wi said.

“It appears the company and the Korean government view the matter very differently … The report failed to adequately reflect the Korean government's position while relying heavily on the company's account,” he added.

Wi said Korean authorities have investigated the Coupang case without discrimination based on domestic law.

He noted that the data leak could pose a serious problem for the U.S., given that 33 million customers' personal information accessed by a former Chinese employee at the company could include information belonging to U.S. citizens living in Korea.

“If a similar data breach had occurred in the U.S. and the personal information equivalent to two-thirds of the U.S. population had been leaked to China without anyone knowing where it went, it would undoubtedly be a serious issue in the U.S.,” Wi said. “We want to investigate because we have serious concerns.”

The congressional report came amid lingering concerns that Coupang's extensive lobbying activities in the U.S. capital could further escalate diplomatic tensions over Korea's legal procedures concerning the data leak.

Regarding the North Korean prisoners of war in Ukraine who have expressed a desire to come to South Korea, Wi said Seoul’s priority is “to respect their free will.”

"We have reached a shared understanding with Ukraine on that approach, and we will continue to move forward on that basis," Wi said, adding that the issue would be handled in accordance with international law and human rights standards.