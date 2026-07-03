Korea, China to hold public diplomacy forum in Seoul next week

Korea and China will hold a forum on public diplomacy in Seoul next week in an effort to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties, the Korea's foreign ministry said Friday.

The 12th edition of the Public Diplomacy Forum is set for Monday and Tuesday as a 1.5-track public-private dialogue platform, according to the ministry. It marks Seoul's first hosting of the forum since 2019.

Co-hosted by the two countries' foreign ministries, the forum has served as a consultative body for building mutual understanding, bringing together government officials, academics and experts from both countries since its 2014 establishment.

Attendees include Korea Foundation President Song Ki-do, Public Diplomacy Ambassador Lim Sang-woo, Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing and China Public Diplomacy Association President Chen Xu, among others, who will exchange views on advancing Seoul-Beijing relations.