Strategic cooperation between Korea and the United States, particularly in nuclear energy and cutting-edge technologies, will bring greater benefits to both countries and make their alliance more capable and future-oriented, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has said.

Cho made the remarks in a speech at a reception hosted Tuesday by the U.S. Embassy in Seoul to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

"Our strategic cooperation, especially in areas such as nuclear energy and cutting-edge technologies, will bring even greater benefits to both our peoples," Cho said, according to a script of his speech released by his ministry.

"A stronger Korea that pulls its weight will make the alliance more capable, more forward-looking and more mutually beneficial."

Cho also emphasized that Seoul and Washington are entering a new phase in their partnership following an agreement reached between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump last year.

"If the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty of 1953 marked the birth of our alliance, the joint fact sheet last year is the beacon for its future," Cho said, referring to Korea by the acronym of its official name, the Republic of Korea.

"By modernizing our alliance, we will be better prepared to effectively meet emerging challenges while better securing our nations," he added.

The joint fact sheet, released in November following the summit held the previous month, outlined agreements on security, trade and investment, providing a framework for discussions on expanding Seoul's strategic capabilities, including nuclear-powered submarines and civil uranium enrichment and spent nuclear fuel reprocessing.

Cho said Korea's investments and economic cooperation with the U.S. would help "create jobs, drive innovation and underpin growth in a fast-changing world."

The minister also highlighted the shared values of freedom and democracy underpinning the alliance, recalling how the late U.S. President George Washington had described liberty as a "sacred fire" in his inaugural address.

"For the past 250 years, that sacred fire has inspired countless people around the world, not least the people of Korea," Cho said. "Indeed, they became so deeply embedded in our national character that the Korean people have reflexively opposed attempts to undermine those values over the decades."

In an apparent reference to the political turmoil following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in December 2024 and his subsequent removal from office by the Constitutional Court in April 2025, Cho said Koreans had repeatedly defended those values over the decades.

The minister paid tribute to U.S. troops who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War, saying their sacrifice helped Korea emerge as a resilient and prosperous democracy.

"Korea will remain America's most reliable and capable partner as we shape the future together," the minister said.