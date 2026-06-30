The veterans ministry on Tuesday named late Philippine Army Capt. Conrado Yap as the Korean War hero of July in recognition of his sacrifice and valor in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Yap, who participated in the war as the commander of the special company of the Philippine 10th Battalion Combat Team, fought in the Battle of Yuldong, a defensive battle against Chinese communist forces in April 1951.

During the battle, the Philippine forces succeeded in holding off Chinese attacks for two days despite being outnumbered.

The special company under his command succeeded in retaking the hill occupied by the Chinese forces, but Yap suffered severe wounds in the process and died while rescuing survivors and recovering the corpses of his fellow comrades.

The South Korean government posthumously awarded him the Taegeug Order of Military Merit in 2018.

The Philippines sent 7,420 troops to the Korean War, of whom 112 died, 299 were wounded and 16 went missing.