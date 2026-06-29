Kidnapping, detention cases involving Koreans abroad surge 20-fold in 4 years: data

The number of kidnapping and detention cases involving Korean nationals overseas surged twentyfold over the past four years due largely to a rise in transnational criminal operations, data showed Monday.

According to the data submitted by the foreign ministry to Rep. Kim Joon-hwan of the ruling Democratic Party, the number of kidnapping and detention cases recorded the sharpest increase, jumping over twentyfold from 31 cases in 2021 to 624 cases in 2025.

The rise appears to be linked to transnational criminal operations uncovered in recent years in Cambodia and other countries, where organized crime groups have been accused of luring Koreans and other foreign nationals into online scam operations.

In total, the number of incidents involving Koreans abroad came to 19,359 last year, tripling from 6,498 cases in 2021.

The number rose steadily to 11,323 in 2022, 15,769 in 2023 and 17,283 in 2024.

Serious crimes involving Korean nationals abroad were also reported in 2025, including 24 homicide cases, 108 robberies and 114 cases of sexual assault.

By region, Europe recorded the largest number of incidents, or 20,716 cases, over the 2021-2025 period. Theft accounted for 7,111 cases in the region, exceeding the 5,932 loss-related incidents reported during the cited period, the data showed.