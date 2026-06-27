Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina attended the Pax Silica Summit in Washington this week where partner nations discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence and semiconductor supply chains, the foreign ministry said Saturday.

The Pax Silica Summit is a U.S.-led strategic initiative and coalition of more than 20 partner nations dedicated to securing the global technology supply chain.

On the first day of the second summit, held from Thursday to Friday and attended by countries including Australia, Finland, India, Japan and Britain, participants discussed intergovernmental and industry cooperation to build an ecosystem that facilitates AI innovation, the foreign ministry here said.

The second day focused on policy efforts to bolster AI innovation along with efforts to ensure fair competition.

The ministry said Kim, during a session, introduced Korea's strategy for supporting the semiconductor industry and urged partners to join efforts to build a stable and predictable business environment to jointly ensure the resilience of semiconductor supply chains.

The vice minister also reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to contributing to the creation of an innovation-friendly global business environment involving AI supply chains, the ministry said.



