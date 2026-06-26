SEOGWIPO, Jeju Island — South Korea should take the lead in reviving trilateral diplomacy with China and Japan by pushing for a three-way summit as soon as possible, former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama said Friday.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Korea Times on the sidelines of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, Hatoyama said Seoul is uniquely positioned to bridge a deepening rift between Tokyo and Beijing.

"What I expect the most is that South Korea will take the lead in holding a trilateral summit by talking to China as early as possible, as the current relations between Beijing and Tokyo are not easy. I hope South Korea could create that mood," said Hatoyama, the 93rd prime minister of Japan and current president of the East Asian Community Institute.

Relations between Tokyo and Beijing have deteriorated sharply following remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who said Japan could respond to a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan. China, which considers Taiwan its own territory under the One China principle, responded by slashing the number of flights to Japan and canceling Japanese cultural events, while Japanese officials have struggled to secure meetings with their Chinese counterparts.

"The relations between Japan and China are going so badly, partly because of (Takaichi's) remarks. I am worried about the situation, that it would get harder for Japan to (be a) bridge between the United States and China," Hatoyama said.

He framed a Korea-Japan-China rapprochement as the foundation for a broader regional community.

“Given that ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) is already functioning as a single community, improvement between South Korea, Japan and China could create the core of a massive 'ASEAN+3' community. This is why expectations for South Korea are so high. I firmly believe that if South Korea plays a role in mending ties between Japan and China, the East Asian community I am dreaming of will also be realized.”

If a summit cannot be convened quickly, he suggested trilateral private-sector engagement as an interim step.

“Private companies in three countries can gather to create a win-win-win relationship,” he said.

To deepen ties at the people-to-people level, Hatoyama suggested expanding the Campus Asia initiative — a trilateral student exchange program he helped launch during his tenure between 2009 and 2010 that allows university students to earn credits at partner institutions abroad.

“In Japan, young people have almost no chance to learn what Japan did in history, including the war. Through Campus Asia courses, young students can learn about each other’s history,” he said.

“I hope the initiative could expand into ASEAN countries.”

On the state of Seoul-Tokyo relations, he welcomed the current improvement but warned it remains fragile unless Japan takes a more forthcoming approach to its historical responsibilities.

"I am glad that relations between South Korea and Japan have improved to the point where both sides genuinely feel positive about it. I believe this is thanks to the strong will and hard work of both leaders who were determined to mend ties,” he said.

His concern, however, is that Japan treats financial compensation as a full stop on history. As long as that attitude persists, he said, unresolved issues — including wartime forced labor and sexual slavery — will keep resurfacing.

“For a true resolution, it should have been done in a way that left no lingering resentment on the Korean side. In other words, it would have been much better if the Japanese government had offered a sincere apology or some form of financial support,” he said, adding that Japan should take full and unlimited responsibility for what it did in the past.

“Japan should take one step forward toward South Korea.”

On regional security, Hatoyama expressed concern that South Korea's pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines could embolden right-wing factions in Japan to push for the same.

“I don’t believe in deterrence. It is a negative cycle of reinforcing military power to each other, which will end up leading to a war,” he said.

As an alternative path to regional peace, he proposed a six-party treaty establishing a Northeast Asia nuclear-weapon-free zone — a framework he said could ultimately bring North Korea to abandon its weapons program.

"As a Japanese citizen, I am deeply aware of the tragic history my country faced after experiencing two atomic bombings by the U.S. This is why I pray for the complete eradication of nuclear weapons worldwide. I am strongly opposed to nuclear proliferation and any increase in the number of nuclear-armed states," he said.

The framework involves a treaty including six countries: the U.S., China, Russia, South Korea, Japan and North Korea.

"By legally binding nuclear-armed states to refrain from attacking nonnuclear states, the treaty would guarantee North Korea's peace by ensuring it is no longer targeted by the U.S. nuclear arsenal. With the treaty, North Korea could finally feel secure enough to abandon its nuclear weapons," he said.

"I am well aware that achieving this is incredibly difficult. However, we must not abandon this ideal and I intend to work closely with like-minded colleagues to make this treaty a reality."