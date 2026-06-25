Trump retains 'very strong interest' in Kim Jong-un: ex-White House official

SEOGWIPO, Jeju Island — Former White House national security official Alex Wong said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump continues to have a "very strong interest" in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, suggesting the U.S. leader could create conditions for renewed engagement with Pyongyang next year.

"President Trump is a world historical actor, the one who is active, who engages, who takes action on the world stage. He could change the conditions in the short term — in the next year — to make the conditions conducive for engagement," Wong said during an interview with local media on the sidelines of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, when asked about the prospects for renewed U.S.-North Korea diplomacy.

"When the conditions are right, I think all powers should be ready for engagement," he added.

Wong, who currently serves as global chief strategy officer at Hanwha Group, was deeply involved in North Korea policy during Trump's first administration, leading working-level negotiations with Pyongyang.

He later served as principal deputy national security adviser during Trump's second term before joining Hanwha earlier this year.

On the timeline for renewed U.S.-North Korea engagement, Wong said, "It's hard to predict geopolitics and the direction of diplomacy. What I will say is that I do think President Trump retains a very strong interest in Chairman Kim and in North Korea."

He described Trump's engagement with Kim during his first term as "quite positive," saying the two leaders "had a good relationship" and that "there was mutual positive feelings between the leaders."

Wong rejected the growing notion among some U.S. policymakers that North Korea's denuclearization has become an unrealistic goal considering the Kim regime's hardened stance on its nuclear weapons program.

"I think the discussion would start off where they last left it," he said, referring to the 2018 Singapore summit between Trump and Kim, in which the latter agreed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a joint statement.

"Any engagement with North Korea, any approach on the nuclear program should begin with denuclearization as the goal. To dispose that goal, I think, would be unwise."

Meanwhile, regarding South Korea's pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines, the former security official said the capability would benefit both Seoul and Washington by strengthening deterrence in Northeast Asia.

"Korea already fields some of the best diesel electric submarines in the world, but introducing greater range, greater stealth, greater capability in the undersea domain will enhance security in Northeast Asia," he said.

"If there's enhanced security in Northeast Asia, and that burden is taken on by an ally of the U.S., that's a benefit to the U.S."

His remarks came as Seoul is seeking to build its first nuclear-powered submarine following an agreement between President Lee Jae Myung and Trump to pursue cooperation on the project.

Wong, however, declined to comment directly on whether Hanwha Ocean could ultimately participate in the submarine program, saying discussions over bilateral cooperation should be left to the two governments.