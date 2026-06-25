Korea, Japan must strengthen defense alliance amid US uncertainty, says ex-Japanese foreign minister

SEOGWIPO, Jeju Island — Japan and South Korea should build a stronger security alliance to anchor regional stability as U.S. commitment to East Asia becomes less certain, former Japanese Foreign and Defense Minister Taro Kono said Wednesday.

“I think it is indispensable for peace and stability for East Asia that Japan and Korea create a very strong security alliance, not just the economy. Japan and Korea need to sit down and discuss security in the region,” Kono said during the “Asia-Pacific in the age of American First: Asian Leaders’ View” press conference, held on the sidelines of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity.

“If you look at the situation in East Asia, Japan and Korea only have each other. The Philippines is a bit far away, Australia is even further down. There is the United States — yes, the U.S. military is still present on the Korean Peninsula and Japan. But I think we need to step up our own effort for stability in the region,” he said, while stressing that Washington remains indispensable.

Kono pointed out that while European countries will still be able to pursue an effective defense alliance to ensure regional peace and stability even without the United States, doing so may be impossible for Korea and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Europe, without the United States, (would find it) difficult — but it's possible — (to come up with a plan B) ... But for Korea, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand, it is almost impossible to come up with a plan B (without the U.S.).”

The discussion was moderated by Moon Chung-in, distinguished professor at Yonsei University and former foreign policy and national security special adviser to former President Moon Jae-in. Former Australian Foreign Minister Gareth Evans also joined the discussion.

Kono's remarks came at a time when Japan is seeking to bolster its defense capabilities and revise its pacifist Constitution to enhance military readiness, as North Korea also steadily expands its nuclear capabilities.

Pointing to security concerns in the region including the Korean Peninsula, he stressed the need for South Korea and Japan to be dependent on each other, with the U.S. showing less commitment to the region than before.

“There are several flash points in Asia, or in East Asia. The border between South and North Korea is definitely one of them. Stability on the peninsula has come from the will and the strength of the U.S., but we are increasingly questioning that will since (U.S. President Donald) Trump's first term,” Kono said.

“I don't think the U.S. will be the same even after President Trump. We are hoping the U.S. will keep its commitment to the region, but I think it will be quite different from right after the Cold War or during the Cold War.”

Despite pushing for closer Seoul-Tokyo ties, Kono said China must also be brought into any framework that deals with Pyongyang.

“China does have a strong influence over North Korea. So when we try to deal with North Korea, we will definitely have to have China at the table,” he said.

On security and military cooperation, Kono said South Korea and Japan should move toward forming a joint industrial alliance.

“South Korea and Japan also need to increase defense spending … We admire what (South) Korea has been doing for the defense industry and we hope to create some kind of industrial alliance for defense capability,” Kono said.

He also proposed expanding the regional security architecture by bringing like-minded Asian nations into NATO, transforming it from a regional body into a global institution.

“We are hoping Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and other like-minded countries will join NATO. (NATO) will become not just a regional organization, but sort of a global institution to defend our common values.”