Korea expresses condolences over deadly Venezuela quakes; no Korean casualties reported

The foreign ministry on Thursday expressed condolences to Venezuela after powerful earthquakes killed dozens of people, while confirming that no Korean nationals have been reported among the victims.

The earthquakes, measured at magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, hit northern Venezuela within a minute of each other on Wednesday evening (local time), killing at least 32 people and injuring more than 700 others, according to foreign media reports.

"Around 100 South Koreans are currently residing in Venezuela, and no cases of Korean casualties have been reported so far," foreign ministry spokesperson Park Il said at a press briefing.

"The ministry is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to check whether any South Korean nationals have been affected," he added.

Park also extended condolences to the Venezuelan government and people and expressed sympathy to the victims of the earthquakes, while wishing for no further damage and a swift recovery.

Asked about any plan to provide assistance, ministry officials said the government is reviewing the situation and possible responses.