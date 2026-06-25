Former UN chief slams US for leaving int'l organizations

SEOGWIPO, Jeju Island — Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Thursday criticized the United States for withdrawing from international organizations, warning that no country can survive without cooperating with the rest of the world.

Speaking at the World Leaders Session, a key event of the annual Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, Ban said he was "angry" over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull his country out of dozens of international institutions.

"I am very angry that President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw from 31 U.N. organizations and 35 international organizations like WHO, UNESCO and UNFCCC," he said.

Expressing concern over the weakening role of the U.N. and other international institutions, Ban appealed for Washington to reverse its course.

"I really appeal to the U.S. — please return. You are the leader," he said. "Not a single country in this world can live alone without working together with members of the international community."

His remarks came after Trump in January signed a presidential memorandum directing the U.S. to withdraw from more than 60 international organizations. The Trump administration argued that many of the organizations are ineffective and pursue agendas that run counter to U.S. interests.

The former U.N. chief also urged major powers to resume dialogue as geopolitical divisions deepen.

"There's growing rivalry among major powers like the United States, European Union, China and Russia. They are not talking with each other as much as they did during my time at the U.N. It's very worrisome," said Ban, who served the top U.N. post from 2007 to 2016.

"Even the relationship between the U.S., EU and NATO is totally different from just a few months ago. I sincerely hope that the leaders of major powers can really work together, hand in hand."

The session brought together former heads of state and other senior political leaders to discuss ways to strengthen multilateral cooperation in a time of growing geopolitical tensions.

The other participants included former Indonesia President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, former Japan Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama, former Mongolia Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar and former German Vice Chancellor Philipp Rosler.





In a video message during the Jeju Forum's opening ceremony earlier in the day, President Lee Jae Myung said Korea would continue to promote international cooperation for peace and prosperity, pledging to fulfill its role as a responsible global actor.

"The challenges confronting the world today, including artificial intelligence, trade and climate change, cannot be solved by one or two countries acting alone," Lee said.

He added that countries capable of addressing such challenges should build flexible networks of cooperation to help fill gaps in the existing international order.

In a congratulatory video message, incumbent U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also underscored the importance of multilateralism.

"Multilateralism — the very idea that we can solve world problems together — is under threat. To my mind, reinventing cooperation ultimately means renewing our commitment to common values and to the Charter of the United Nations," he said.

The three-day Jeju Forum, held from Wednesday to Friday under the theme "Reinventing Cooperation in a Fragmented World," features about 70 sessions involving current and former government officials, diplomats, scholars and policy experts discussing global peace, security and sustainable development.